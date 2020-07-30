Sub Pop Pulling Avi Buffalo’s Music Following Rape Allegation

Avi Zahner-Isenberg, the musical artist known as Avi Buffalo, put out two albums via Sub Pop before ending the project in 2015. Now, after Zahner-Isenberg’s former bandmate Rebecca Coleman posted a detailed rape allegation on Instagram Tuesday night, the label has announced that it will pull Avi Buffalo’s music from its streaming services and retail stores.

In a statement to Pitchfork on Wednesday, Sub Pop wrote:

After hearing about a rape accusation that was shared yesterday, Sub Pop is in the process of removing all Avi Buffalo music from our stores and digital services. We do not accept sexual abuse and assault towards anybody and we commend anyone who is able to muster up the strength to speak out and share their experiences; that’s not easy. We believe and support Rebecca and hope that she is able to cope and heal.

Reps from Sub Pop also say they were not aware of a non-disparagement contract Zahner-Isenberg reportedly asked Coleman to sign after leaving the band. Zahner-Isenberg has yet to comment publicly on the allegations.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual violence, please contact RAINN or call the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.