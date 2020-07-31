Semisonic – “All It Would Take”

In the years since Semisonic’s first go-round, Dan Wilson has become in an-demand songwriter for stars like Adele, Taylor Swift, and Weezer. A few years ago, he ended up accidentally writing some Semisonic songs while collaborating with Liam Gallagher. And now, after reuniting for a handful of anniversary shows in 2017, Semisonic are finally releasing their first new songs in nearly two decades.

Semisonic are getting ready to release their new EP, You’re Not Alone, in September; we’ve already heard its title track. And today, the Twin Cities alt-rock trio are sharing another track, “All It Would Take.” This is what Wilson had to say about the song in a press release:

I feel that in each of our lives, there is the possibility of meeting that one person who will change the way we see everything, a person who will give us a sense of new meaning, a mission, a passion. “All it Would Take” is my song for that moment, that person, that one voice that can change the world within you. Then you can turn outward and begin to change the world around you, too.

The You’re Not Alone EP is out 9/18 via Pleasuresonic Recordings/Megaforce Records.