Watch Josh Homme Play An Acoustic Them Crooked Vultures Song On Lollapalooza Webcast

Lollapalooza was supposed to be this weekend. Obviously, no in-person music festival are happening right now. But Lolla founder Perry Farrell is instead hosting a virtual festival experience, broadcasting four nights of programming featuring archival video and new filmed performances.

Virtual Lollapalooza kicked off yesterday, and the first night had some special stuff. One-off appearance in 2009 aside, Porno For Pyros got together for the first time in over 20 years to play a short acoustic set.

Afterwards, Farrell introduced a bearded and mustachioed Josh Homme, who performed an acoustic rendition of “Spinning In Daffodils,” a song from his John Paul Jones/Dave Grohl supergroup Them Crooked Vultures. Watch below.