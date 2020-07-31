Robert Plant – “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn it Up, Pt. 1)”

Robert Plant has announced a new career-spanning anthology called Digging Deep: Subterranean to celebrate the third season of his Digging Deep With Robert Plant podcast. The two-disc, 30-track set will feature three unreleased tracks including “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up, Pt. 1),” which will also appear on Plant’s upcoming album Band Of Joy Volume 2.

“I spent time in the hill country of north Mississippi around Como, dropping back to Clarksdale, the incredible center of black music talent over the years,” Plant says of the inspiration behind the song. “I weaved my car through the Delta back roads, listening to the remarkable protestations of Mississippi AM radio. I was looking at my world and my times from this unfamiliar place and found myself exposed to a nightmare world of half-truths.”

Listen to “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn it Up, Pt. 1)” and check out Digging Deep’s full tracklist below. The other unreleased songs on the collection are a cover of New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall’s “Nothing Takes The Place Of You” recorded for the 2013 Winter In The Blood and a duet of Charley Feathers’ “Too Much Alike” with Patty Griffin.

TRACKLIST:

CD1

01 “Rainbow”

02 “Hurting Kind”

03 “Shine It All Around”

04 “Ship Of Fools”

05 “Nothing Takes The Place Of You” *

06 “Darkness, Darkness”

07 “Heaven Knows”

08 “In The Mood”

09 “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)” *

10 “New World”

11 “Like I’ve Never Been Gone”

12 “I Believe”

13 “Dance with You Tonight”

14 “Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down”

15 “Great Spirit (Acoustic)”

CD2

01 “Angel Dance”

02 “Takamba”

03 “Anniversary”

04 “Wreckless Love”

05 “White Clean & Neat”

06 “Silver Rider”

07 “Fat Lip”

08 “29 Palms”

09 “Last Time I Saw Her”

10 “Embrace Another Fall”

11 “Too Much Alike” (Feat. Patty Griffin) *

12 “Big Log”

13 “Falling In Love Again”

14 “Memory Song (Hello Hello)”

15 “Promised Land”

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Digging Deep is out 10/2 via Plant’s own Es Paranza label. Pre-order it here.