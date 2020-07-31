US Marshals Are Selling Leftover Fyre Fest Merch To Benefit Victims

It’s been more than three years since Fyre Festival, the ill-fated destination music fest undone by the hubris of its con-man promoter Billy McFarland, went down in metaphorical flames to the internet’s delight. But even after the pop culture zeitgeist has moved on and the multiple Fyre documentaries have disappeared out of most people’s streaming queues, some people are still feeling the reverberations from the fiasco. Many victims of McFarland’s fraud have not yet been paid back.

The US Marshals Service is pursuing a creative solution for that problem. As the NY Post points out, the Marshals are auctioning off Fyre Fest merch on their website and using the proceeds to pay back McFarland’s victims. On their site, they explain:

This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release. The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes.

Merch up for auction includes a range of baseball caps, wristbands, long-sleeve and short-sleeve T-shirts, sweatpants, and tokens emblazoned with the Fyre logo. Place your bid here.