Yesterday was Lil Uzi Vert’s 26th birthday. Happy birthday, Lil Uzi Vert! To celebrate, he dropped two new tracks with Future, “Over Your Head” and “Patek.” The former is basically a melodic Uzi song over a burbling synthetic beat, while “Patek” — not to be confused with Uzi’s 2018 song “New Patek” — is basically one long “I’m rich!” flex. Listen to both Pluto x Baby Pluto songs below.