Ryan Hemsworth – “Keep Touch” (Feat. Leland Whitty)

At the end of the month, Ryan Hemsworth is putting out a new EP called Pout, the latest in a string of releases from the Canadian producer this year that have included the Defend + Defund mix and April’s two-track single. Today, he’s shared a very pretty new track called “Keep Touch,” which features BadBadNotGood saxophonist Leland Whitty.

The Pout EP is the first release in a new project from the Secretly label group (Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, and Secretly Canadian) called Friends Of, which will feature new material from artists outside those label’s rosters. Announced participants include Devendra Banhart, Julie Byrne, Jay Som, Junglepussy, Wet, Theophilus London, Gia Margaret, Madison McFerrin, Ramy Youssef, and more.

Check out “Keep Touch” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hail”

02 “All These Dreams”

03 “Here I Stand” (Feat. Ms John Soda)

04 “Mountain Access”

05 “Keep Touch” (Feat. Leland Whitty)

The Pout EP is out 8/28 via Friends Of/Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.