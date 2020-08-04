Kate Bollinger – “Feel Like Doing Nothing”

Last month, Charlottesville musician Kate Bollinger announced a new EP, A Word Becomes A Sound, with the lead single “Grey Skies.” Today, she’s back with a new track from it called “Feel Like Doing Nothing,” a subtle, breezy bounce punctuated by acoustic guitars and Bollinger’s insistence to leave all of her problems for another day.

““By now I know that I am happiest when I’m keeping myself as busy as possible, but with that I always seem to make the same mistake again and again, which is trying to do too many things and wearing myself down,” Bollinger wrote in a statement. “This song was written at that point, it’s meant to feel playful and like an abandonment of all responsibility, but it’s also supposed to feel a little uneasy. It’s a song about avoidance and escapism at its heart.”

It comes with a striking music video of Bollinger trying to save a woman who is tied up and held captive by a group of comical villains. Check it out below.

A Word Becomes A Sound is out 8/21 via House Arrest. Pre-order it here.