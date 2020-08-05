Troye Sivan – “Rager teenager!”

Troye Sivan is a couple weeks out from the release of his new IN A DREAM EP. His recent singles “Take Yourself Home” and “Easy” are both on it, and today the Australian pop singer is releasing a third song from it called “Rager teenager!”

It starts off slow and wordy, Sivan smoothly reflecting on youth: “I just wanna go out/ I just wanna fuck shit up and just ride/ In your car tonight, in your bed tonight,” he sings. “I just wanna sing loud, I just want to lose myself in a crowd.” , The song builds subtly from there, adding some cool cascading synths, all while staying pretty mellow. In the track’s accompanying music video, Sivan sits in a bathtub while his body glitches.

Check it out below.

The IN A DREAM EP is out 8/21 via Captiol Records.