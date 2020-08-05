Takeoff Of Migos Sued For Alleged Rape

Takeoff, one of the three members of Migos, has been accused of rape in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles civil court, as The New York Times reports. The lawsuit alleges that a woman, identified as a Jane Doe, was raped by Takeoff during a house party in June that was thrown by Migos producer and engineer Daryl McPherson, aka DJ Durel.

The suit states that the woman went to the party on the evening of 6/22 after being invited by McPherson. Takeoff arrived soon after and took an interest in her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable. Later in the night, per the suit, the woman told McPherson that she was not comfortable around Takeoff and was brought upstairs to a room. McPherson and Takeoff were overheard having an argument and shortly after, around 2AM, Takeoff entered the room and began touching her. After saying that she did not want to have sex, Takeoff allegedly took off her clothes and raped her.

The woman went to a hospital the same day, where staff observed “physical evidence of forceful rape” and notified the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD confirms to the Times that an investigation is open, but the woman’s lawyer says that investigators have not spoken with his client since the rape was first reported in June.

Representatives for Takeoff and Migos have not commented on the lawsuit.