Watch A Trailer For The Helen Reddy Biopic I Am Woman

Helen Reddy, the Australian singer whose “I Am Woman” became a feminist anthem in ’70s, is the subject of a new biopic, also called I Am Woman, that’s being released on demand and in select theaters next month. Today, a trailer for the film has come out — it depicts Reddy’s move to America to chase her music dream and it includes a recreation of Reddy’s Grammy Award acceptance speech for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, in which she thanks God “because She made everything possible.”

Reddy ended up doing pretty well for herself. Three of her singles were highlighted in our The Number Ones column: “I Am Woman,” “Delta Dawn,” and “Angie Baby.” Reddy last performed in public at the 2017 Women’s March in Los Angeles, where she was introduced by Jamie Lee Curtis.

In the film, she’s portrayed by Tilda Cobham-Hervey. Watch the trailer below.

I Am Woman is on demand and in select theaters on 9/11.