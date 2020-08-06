America Is Getting A Eurovision Ripoff Next Year

The Eurovision Song Contest has been an institution in Europe for over six decades — the whole spectacle was parodied in a a Netflix movie earlier this year — and the event is finally getting an American ripoff. The American Song Contest, which has been rumored since last year, has officially been announced, as Variety reports. The contest will pit songwriters and artists from each of the 50 states in a televised competition that is set to take place during the 2021 holiday season.

The event is being produced by Christer Björkman, who competed in the 1992 edition of Eurovision representing Sweden. “To have a chance to use everything you know about the format and redo it from the beginning and to bring it to an audience that has no history with it is such a privilege,” he told Variety.

The American Song Contest has a hyped-up trailer to go along with it, which you can view below.