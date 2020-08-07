Bonny Light Horseman – “Greenland Fishery”

It’s been just over a year since Bonny Light Horseman debuted with an eponymous single. Since then the supergroup — featuring Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell, Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman (who is also in Muzz with members of Interpol and the Walkmen and is therefore becoming the king of indie-rock supergroups) — has given us a whole album of traditionalist folk-rock gems, including one with Justin Vernon. They followed that up in June with “Green Rocky Road,” the A-side from a new 7″. The single is out today, so we get to hear the B-side too.

“Green Rocky Road” is paired with today’s new song “Greenland Fishery” on a single that’s being called Green/Green. Mitchell explains, “We recorded ‘Green Rocky Road’ and ‘Greenland Fishery’ for our LP, but ended up cutting them at the last minute to keep the record simpler (and higher quality for vinyl). We see the songs as a bit of a pair, they both feature Eric’s banjo playing and lean a little more ‘Americana.’ We’re glad they have a home on Green/Green and are grateful to be able to share music at a time when the world is hurting.”

Hear the extremely lovely “Greenland Fishery” below.

Green/Green is out now on 37d03d Records. Buy it here.