Stream Komusō & Setsuko’s Blisteringly Intense New Split EP

According to the infinite font of wisdom that is Wikipedia, the Komusō were “a group of Japanese mendicant monks of the Fuke school of Zen Buddhism who flourished during the Edo period of 1600–1868.” Komusō, the band whose name invokes those monks, is a Tokyo combo whose sound ranges from creeping, tightly wound post-hardcore to violently unhinged screamo. They’ve joined forces with the Stockholm grindcore/powerviolence marauders Setsuko for a new split EP on the British Columbia record label Zegema Beach. The two bands have each chipped in three new songs, tracks that feel punishingly intense even when the bands scale back the sonic blitzkrieg. Flail your body to it all below.

<a href="http://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/split-2020" target="_blank">Split 2020 by KOMUSŌ / SETSUKO</a>

Komusō and Setsuko’s split EP is out now on Zegema Beach Records. Buy it here or, of course, on Bandcamp.