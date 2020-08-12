Knot – “Horse Trotting, The Feet Not Touching The Ground”

Last month, the former members of Krill announced they were reforming (and expanding their lineup) as a new band called Knot. Their self-titled debut is out at the end of the month, and so far we’ve heard two tracks from it, “Foam” and “The World.” Today, the quartet returns with another, “Horse Trotting, The Feet Not Touching The Ground,” named after the Edgar Degas sculpture that is housed in the Met.

It’s prickly and exacting, the middle transitions into a crackling acoustic guitar and wiry bass line that wrap around each other until they burst. In the narrative of the song, Jonah Furman, as a child, isn’t fooled by the optical illusion of the original sculpture when seeing it in a museum. “Can’t fool me/ I see the pole holding the figurine up,” he sings. But still, he looks around for his parents, unsettled by seeing something with so little support. The end of the song juts forward to present day: “That was years ago and I’m much older now,” Furman sings. “I can’t be fooled by such childish things as figurines.”

Listen below.

Knot is out 8/28 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here. Check out our list of the 10 best Krill songs.