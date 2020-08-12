Bully – “Prism”

The third Bully album, SUGAREGG, comes out next week. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it already — “Where To Start,” “Every Tradition,” and “Hours And Hours” — and today Alicia Bognanno is sharing one more before the whole thing is out in full.

“Prism” is a delightfully fuzzy build-up, melodic and warm and hopeful even as Bognanno sings about how our past never really leaving us alone. “Can’t feel your pain like before now/ It’s just vaguely a shadow waiting outside the door,” she sings, launching into the sweetly sad hook: “Just keeps coming.”

Check it out below.

SUGAREGG is out 8/21 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.