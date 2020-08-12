Jill Scott To Star In Mahalia Jackson Biopic

R&B singer Jill Scott will star as Mahalia Jackson in Mahalia!, an upcoming biopic of the Queen Of Gospel. Deadline reports that Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Shakim Compere, and Holly Carter are producing, with Richard Hocutt, Mark Gould, and Tricia Woodgett writing the script based a biography by Darlene Donloe. The film has secured the rights to Jackson’s entire musical catalog.

“I am beyond grateful to be able to partner with Latifah and Shakim again and equally excited that Jamie has joined the team,” says Carter. “Much like The Clark Sisters, Mahalia! is another epic story of faith that is driven by powerful and uplifting music. I believe Ms. Scott was a God-send and will be absolute perfection in the lead role.”

“This is such an incredibly important story to tell and we’re thrilled to work with Jamie on the project,” adds Queen Latifah. “Shakim and I are also looking forward to reteaming with our Clark Sisters producing partner, Holly Carter, to share Mahalia’s inspiring journey to becoming the Queen Of Gospel music.”