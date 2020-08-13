Alice Glass – “Nightmares”

NYC experimental electronic label Sermon 3 Recordings is celebrating its fourth birthday with Sermon 4 Anniversary, a compilation featuring the 83rd, DJ Deeon, Via App, NETER//MRTRU3LOV3, and more. It opens with a new track from Alice Glass, an intense churn of grinding digital noise that somehow sill manages to resemble a pop banger. “If this was ever a part of me/ Then I’ll rip it out/ You’re not a part of me/ Cause I don’t want it,” Glass sings. Listen below.

Sermon 4 Anniversary is out 8/28 via Sermon 3 Recordings. Pre-order it here.