There’s a certain tier of rap stardom where, if you don’t come out with a new album at least once a year, it feels like you’ve disappeared from the face of the earth. The Memphis rap great Yount Dolph is in that tier. A few years ago, Dolph was cranking out new music at an absurd rate, recording even while recovering from gunshot wounds. But today, Dolph releases his new album Rich Slave, his first proper LP since 2018’s Role Model. It’s good to have him back.

Dolph hasn’t exactly gone anywhere, of course. Last year, he teamed up with fellow Memphis rapper Key Glock for the extremely entertaining collaborative album Dum And Dummer. But Rich Slave still feels like a big return. As the title implies, this is a conflicted and relatively internal album. Dolph is one of rap’s great shit-talkers, and he does plenty of that on Rich Slave. But there are also thoughtful and understated moments all through the album. I’m just starting to process it, but Dolph is really rapping on this thing.

The production suits him, too. Most of the beats on Rich Slave come from a small cadre of producers: BandPlay, Drumma Boy, Sosa 808, Memphis legend Juicy J. Only a few guests appear: G Herbo, Key Glock, and the on-fire Megan Thee Stallion, who shows up on the extremely tough Juicy J/Sosa 808 co-production “RNB.” This is a good album. Stream it below.

Rich Slave is out now on Paper Route Empire.