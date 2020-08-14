Ruston Kelly – “Under The Sun”

Nashville singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly is about to release his new album Shape & Destroy, his second collection of heart-wrecking songs reckoning with his own past, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard a number of them — “Brave,” “Rubber” and “Radio Cloud,” “Pressure” — and now we’re hearing another, the hopeful, heart-on-sleeve “Under The Sun.”

“‘Under The Sun’ is about not going back down the mountain once you near the top,” Kelly reflects. “It seems to be a condition of human experience to want to give up most when we are closest to our goals. That’s when it’s hardest. Scariest. It is also the moment when we truly learn what our spirits are made of. Don’t give up when it’s easiest to, great and wonderful things are always on the other side of fear.” Listen below.

Shape & Destroy is out 8/28 on Rounder Records. Pre-order it here.