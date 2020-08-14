Madden NFL 21 Soundtrack Has New Anderson. Paak x Rick Ross, YUNGBLUD x Denzel Curry, Smino x The Drums, & More

Electronic Arts just announced the soundtrack to Madden NFL 21, the latest installment of their long-running football video game series. And in addition to the Anderson .Paak x Rick Ross team-up we already posted today, there’s a whole lot of other stuff. Stuff like “Backstage Pass,” an unexpected collaboration between Chicago-based rapper Smino, producer Monte Booker, and the Drums. Or “LEMONADE,” a track by edgy UK pop-rocker Yungblud featuring Florida rap wildcard Denzel Curry. Or “Powered Up,” a new song from Atlanta rap duo EarthGang. Listen to all of these and find the whole tracklist below.