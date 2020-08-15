The Weeknd Shares Previously Unreleased Kiss Land Outtakes And Lana Del Rey Remix

The Weeknd’s 2013 major-label debut Kiss Land unexpectedly topped the US iTunes R&B/soul album charts this week, seven years after its initial release. And last night on Beats 1, Abel Tesfaye hosted a special Kiss Land-themed episode of his Apple Music show Memento Mori and shared “a few songs and ideas that didn’t make the album.” On the show, he unveiled a number of demos and outtakes from the sessions for the album, along with a remix of Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence track “Money Power Glory.” Listen below.