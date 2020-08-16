Kim Kardashian Joins Fight To Free Rapper C-Murder

Kim Kardashian has joined the fight to free the rapper C-Murder, real name Corey Miller. Miller was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 after being convicted of the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steven Thomas, who was shot and killed at a Louisiana nightclub. The case was controversial and drawn-out — Miller and his lawyers appealed the conviction multiple times. In 2018, two key witnesses recanted their testimonies, saying that they were pressured by police and prosectors to identify Miller as the shooter.

“On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” Kardashian wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday. “The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” she continued. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids. My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

R&B singer Monica, who was dating C-Murder around the time of his incarceration, has been leading the call to free Miller. In a recent Instagram post, she says that she reached out to Kardashian, who has made criminal justice reform one of her missions.

C-Murder is the brother of Master P, and he put out a number of projects on his No Limit Records label in the ’90s, both alone and as part of the supergroup TRU. “Thank you to everyone praying for me.. This system will strip of your aspirations and dreams but not Corey Miller … God has not forgotten me,” Mille wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “My prayers are being answered in many ways ! Kim you’re changing lives of those of us that have been forgotten.”

