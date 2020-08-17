In the past few weeks, Damian Lillard ascended to unquestionable hero status. Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers’ star point guard, was unanimously voted the Most Valuable Player of the NBA bubble, the strange period where the best NBA teams sequestered themselves in quarantine at Disney World to finish their season. Lillard has achieved superhuman feats in his time in the bubble, scoring 154 points in three games and, as of Saturday, leading his team into the playoffs. And immediately after clinching his playoff spot, Lillard dropped an EP.

Yesterday, the Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-122, in the first play-in game in NBA history. The Blazers went 7-2 in the bubble, catching up to the Grizzlies’ record and then, once they forced a deciding game, beating the team. Lillard went scoreless in the last nine minutes of the game, but he still scored 31 points and led his team. Then, a mere three hours after his team’s victory, Lillard released a new four-song SoundCloud EP called Live From The Bubble.

Five years ago, Stereogum’s own Collin Robinson named Lillard the second-best rapping NBA player of all time, behind only Shaquille O’Neal. Last year, Lillard got into a rap feud with Shaq, pretty much proving that he now belongs at #1. Earlier this year, Lillard rapped with Pusha T and Pharrell in an Adidas commercial. While in the bubble, Lillard converted part of his hotel room into a recording studio, working on music even as he cemented his elite status as a player. (ESPN ran a story about it.)

On Live From The Bubble, Lillard, working under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. alter-ego, raps with a fluid sort of confidence: “Might be some n***as who name bigger/ I doubt you’ll find another holding sturdy with Dame figures.” True! Live From The Bubble won’t be the best rap project you hear in 2020, but it’s extremely listenable, and it’s inspiring hearing someone who’s one of the greatest in the world at one profession showing that he’s plenty good at another one, too. Check out Live From The Bubble below.

The Trail Blazers will play the Lakers in the first game of their playoff series tomorrow night. They might give the Lakers some problems!