Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Debuts At #1

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is Cardi’s fourth #1 and Megan’s second, following the “Savage” remix from earlier this year.

As Billboard reports, the song notched 93 million U.S. streams, the most for any track in its first week of release. It also drew 125,000 downloads (the highest in a single week since Taylor Swift’s “ME!” last year) and 11.6 million radio airplay impressions.

“WAP” dethrones Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” which spent just one week in the top spot.

As we said before, “WAP” is good music and even better spectacle. The track also made the top spot on our best songs of the week list.

Over on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Taylor Swift’s folklore spends a third week at the top spot. It earned 136,000 equivalent album units, up 1% from last week, aided in part by the arrival of physical CDs in retail and online stores.