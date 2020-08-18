Last year, the masked country singer Orville Peck emerged from nowhere with his fringed Lone Ranger mask and his fully-formed glam-Nashville sound. He also had a hell of a live show, which helped him build up cult-hero status in a shockingly short amount of time. Last week, Peck released a new EP called Show Pony, and it had a hell of a centerpiece: “Legends Never Die,” a duet with Shania Twain, someone who had world-historical levels of success in the ’90s when she brought her very own glam-country aesthetic.

Peck and Twain had already made a music video for “Legends Never Die,” but they gave it another theatrical read last night when they served as musical guests on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Before quarantine, Peck had already proved that he’s great at late-night performances, and he stepped up in the shot-remotely category.

For the Tonight Show performance, Peck and Twain sang together in an empty, closed-down bar. It’s a choreographed performance, edited to look like a single shot. The camera roves around the bar, filming Peck and Twain as they move through the room, circling each other. I liked the bit where Peck busts out of a side room to play the guitar solo. Watch the whole thing happen below.

Peck’s Show Pony EP is out now on Columbia.