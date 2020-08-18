Hear An Unearthed Stooges Cover From ’90s Punk Supergroup Wylde Ratttz

For Todd Haynes’ 1998 sorta David Bowie biopic Velvet Goldmine, a group of musicians who called themselves Wyld Ratttz recorded some songs for the movie, including a cover of the Stooges’ “T.V. Eye,” which was included on its official soundtrack. The group was made up of the Stooges own Ron Asheton, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley, Mudhoney’s Mark Arm, Minutemen’s Mike Watt, Gumball’s Don Fleming, Jim Dunbar, and Sean Lennon, and they recorded a lot more together besides just the “T.V. Eye” cover.

Earlier this year, they put out a whole album’s worth of recordings from their 1997 sessions, and they’ve been trickling out some other songs they did over the last few months. Today, they’ve shared a cover of the Stooges’ “Fun House,” off the band’s 1970 album of the same name, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. All proceeds from this series of releases goes toward the Ron Asheton Foundation — Asheton passed away in 2009.

Check out the “Fun House” cover below.

<a href="http://wylderatttz.bandcamp.com/track/fun-house" target="_blank">Fun House by wylde ratttz</a>

The “Fun House” cover and more Wylde Ratttz material is available over on Bandcamp.