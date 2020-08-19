Will Butler – “Close My Eyes”

Last month, Will Butler announced a new album called Generations, the follow-up to his last solo outing, 2015’s Policy. Along with the news, he shared a track called “Surrender.” And today, he’s back with another.

The latest preview of Generations is called “Close My Eyes.” “I tried to make the lyrics a straightforward and honest description of an emotion I feel often — a drive for change coupled with despair: ‘I’m tired of waiting for a better day. But I’m scared and I’m lazy and nothing’s gonna change,'” Butler explained in a statement. “Kind of a sad song. Trying to tap into some Smokey Robinson/Motown feeling — ‘I’ve got to dance to keep from crying.'”

You can certainly hear the classic touchstones Butler was going for. “Close My Eyes” sounds like a long-lost pop hit filtered through a couple decades of changes — the bones of a soul song in the hands of a new wave artist, perhaps. Much of the track is built on a gentle groove and synth washes, with Butler building up to a big chorus. “Close My Eyes” also comes with a self-shot video of Butler rowing around in a boat built by his grandfather. Check it out below.

Generations is out 9/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.