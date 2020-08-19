Dirty Projectors – “Holy Mackerel”

Dirty Projectors are releasing five separate EPs this year. The first four will each be fronted by a different member of the band, and they’ll all take turns with lead vocals on the fifth and final installment. We’ve already gotten the Maia Friedman EP Windows Open and Felicia Douglass’ Flight Tower. And we’re about to get more.

Today, Dirty Projectors are announcing the third EP in the cycle, Super João, written, produced, and performed by DPs main man Dave Longstreth. Little Wings’ Kyle Field collaborated on the lyrics, and Longstreth recorded the EP with King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas. As the title might suggest, it’s inspired in part by João Gilberto, the Brazilian bossa nova pioneer who died last year.

Longstreth is previewing the collection with a music video for new single “Holy Mackerel,” a languid bossa nova breeze of a song. And the band is also announcing that the sequence of five EPs will conclude in a cohesive 20-track anthology called 5EPs, to be released the same day as the final installment. Listen to “Holy Mackerel below.

Super João is out 9/4; 5EPs is out 11/13 via Domino. Pre-order it here.