Since her breakdown in 2008, Britney Spears has been living under a controversial court-approved conservatorship in which her professional and personal lives are managed largely by her father, Jamie Spears. He temporarily stepped down from the role last year while dealing with health issues, being replaced by a licensed professional conservator named Jodi Montgomery. And now, although her appointment was supposed to expire this week, Britney Spears wants that change to be made permanent.

The New York Times reports that Samuel D Ingham III, Britney Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, submitted a filing on Monday stating that she is “strongly opposed” to having her father return as sole conservator of her person or estate. She’s asking for Montgomery to be appointed permanent conservator of her person, and “she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed” to manage her financial affairs.

According to Ingham, the conservatorship “must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.” He added that he expects “any effort to achieve my client’s objectives as stated above will be aggressively contested by James,” and that Spears will need to hire a law firm with “substantial expertise in handling contested litigation in a highly complex case such as this one.”

A status hearing regarding the case is scheduled for Wednesday, and will be accompanied by a Free Britney rally outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. In a rare interview last month, Jamie Spears slammed the Free Britney movement. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” he told Page Six. “The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”