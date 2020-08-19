DMA’s – “Criminals (The Avalanches Remix)”

The Avalanches are active once again. The Australian DJ crew were silent for a few years, but they’ve been getting busy again this year. Thus far in 2020, the Avalanches have released four singles that feature a mind-bending array of collaborators, including Blood Orange, Rivers Cuomo, Jamie xx, and Neneh Cherry. And now the Avalanches have applied their magic to a new song from a group of their fellow Australian party-starters.

Last month, Sydney dance-rockers DMA’s released their new album The Glow. (The LP was supposed to come out in April, but its arrival was delayed.) One of the singles from that album was “Criminals,” a big and stirring song that sounds a bit like Oasis and a bit like festival EDM. Today, we get to hear the Avalanches’ remix of “Criminals,” and it’s now a radically different song. The Avalanches have stretched the song out to seven minutes, and they’ve taken all the triumphant melody out of it, surrounding the tune with vinyl pops and crackles and transforming it into a glitchy, understated house track.

In a press release, the Avalanches’ Robbie Chater says, “It was a real pleasure. Awesome melodies, awesome talent, awesome energy, I listen to DMA’S all the time. It was really nice to be given free reign and to let loose with some free flowing old school Since I Left You vibes on this remix.” Listen to the remix and the DMA’s original below.

Both The Glow and the Avalanches’ “Criminals” remix are out now on the streaming platforms.