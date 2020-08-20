Thyla – “Fade”

By the time we named Band To Watch Thyla’s debut EP What’s On Your Mind one of the best of 2019, the malleable Brighton quartet were already on to something new. Through the end of last year, they were building up to Everything At Once, a second EP that arrived this past January and found Thyla departing from the grungier textures of What’s On Your Mind and leaning further into the pop sheen on the other side of their work. The move worked: Everything At Once boasted some of the group’s best songs yet.

Now they’re back with another banger. Today, Thyla have returned with “Fade.” Here’s what singer Millie Duthie had to say about it:

As you grow up you realize things aren’t as they seem. The more you learn the more you realize you have to learn, and it can be a really painful experience taking off the blinkers of your youth. It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that a lot of your drive is based on a hedonistic attitude. “Fade” is about waking up to some ugly truths about your personal life and development. How strong are your relationships really and where are you headed if you stay on this trajectory?

“Fade” doubles down on the poppier territory of Everything At Once, and blows it even further out. It’s got the kind of giant whoosh of a chorus that Duthie is naturally adept at, and it’s real easy to imagine the song soaring out and completely taking over a crowd whenever we get to have proper shows again. Check it out below.