Deftones Announce New Album Ohms

For a while now, art-metal greats Deftones — a band who seems to grow more influential with every passing year — have been talking about a new album that’ll be coming soon. Today, we learn all the details. Next month, Deftones will release Ohms, their follow-up to 2016’s Gore. Tomorrow, the first single arrives.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, an Apple Music listing for Ohms recently went up online. It features the release date, album cover, and tracklist, as well as a 30-second clip of the album’s title track. “Ohms,” is the final song on the LP, and based on what we can hear right now, it sounds like searching and seasick and vulnerable shoegaze-metal. It sounds, in other words, like a Deftones song. That single will come out at midnight tonight.

Deftones recorded Ohms with producer Terry Date, who worked with them on their albums Around The Fur and White Pony, as well as the band’s 2003 self-titled LP. It seems likely that these details went up online a bit early by accident, so maybe they’re subject to change. But in the meantime, you can check out the tracklist and 30 seconds of “Ohms” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Genesis”

02 “Ceremony”

03 “Urantia”

04 “Errorr”

05 “The Spell Of Mathematics”

06 “Pompeji”

07 This Link Is Dead”

08 “Radiant City”

09 “Headless”

10 “Ohms”

Ohms is out 9/25 on Reprise.