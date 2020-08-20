Trey Songz Addresses Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Trey Songz has taken to Twitter to address recent allegations of sexual misconduct against him. “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote.

“Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through,'” he added, attaching screenshots of conversations with another woman contradicting the accuser’s story. “It’s a lie I was there,” the messages read.

Earlier this year, an anonymous woman sued Trey Songz for $10 million in damages, claiming he sexually assaulted her at a Miami nightclub in 2018. “You will choose 2believe what you want,” Songz continued on Twitter. “I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that.”

Songz has been in the news this week thanks to a friend of Celina Powell, an online personality and OnlyFans model known for claiming sexual relationships with artists like Snoop Dogg and Waka Flocka Flame (and lying about being pregnant with Offset’s baby). During an appearance on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22 (who has himself been accused of sexual assault), Powell’s friend Aliza alleged that Trey Songz peed on her during sex without consent and prevented her from leaving.

“I got peed on too. I didn’t know what was happening, he just did it,” Aliza said when asked about the “the nastiest things you’ve ever done.” She explained that between consensual sexual encounters, Trey Songz followed her into the bathroom, told her to get in the tub, and urinated on her: “He literally just peed on me like that, and I was like, ‘What the fuck, on my eyelashes?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re fine.'”

“He already got mad at me for like talking about it … But every bitch I know that has fucked him says the same shit. And he’s psycho, like he took my phone and my purse away for like a whole day. Held it over the balcony and was like, ‘Bitch, if you try to leave, I’ma drop this shit. He did the same thing to her,” Aliza said, referring to Powell. “He just does the same shit. He’s like weird.”

“I kept asking like, ‘When can I leave? What time is it?’” Aliza went on. “And he just like wouldn’t answer, he would just fucking ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.’ And I’m like, okay.”

Songz also addressed these claims in tweets that he has since deleted. He shared screenshots of conversations seemingly between him and Aliza, writing, “Y’all stay ready to believe a bird … I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Aliza’s friend Celina Powell has since come forward on Twitter with similar allegations of her own. “Wow. Woke up to this trending.. for two years now i tried to block this off but fuck it .. let’s talk,” she wrote. “April 6th, @TreySongz you forced me to do something’s & threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me & another younger girl go. I’m used to being treated like shit.”

“So I didn’t know how to handle it but call the police,” she continued. “U & I live in the same building. YOU said you’d make it uncomfortable for me to live peacefully. I dropped the charges. Fast toward now, I went to therapy. I healed. U were my fav singer tbh … Trey Songz been paying bitches off for doing them foul as fuck. Continue with your Godly adventures tho @TreySongz hopefully you gave this girl her check tho.”

In 2017, Keke Palmer accused Songz of using “sexual intimidation” to get her to appear in the music video for his remix of Travis Scott and Young Thug’s song “Pick Up The Phone.” “How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,” she wrote on Instagram. “Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.”

“I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’?? Wow,” she added. “People have to listen to women and stop questioning them and their intelligence. Speak up, cause when you look someone in the face and they say ‘I understand. You don’t have to feel pressured to do the video’ and they STILL put you in it, it is a violation.”

Songz was charged with felony domestic violence in 2018 after a woman claimed that he punched and choked her at a party in the Hollywood Hills and threw two of her phones off a cliff when she tried to leave. He denied the allegations and the case was later dropped after being rejected by the district attorney. A lawsuit against Songz by the same woman was also dropped in September 2019.

Here are Trey Songz’s tweets:

Here’s the interview with Powell and Aliza (the relevant part starts at around 7:15):

And here are Powell’s tweets:

