Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Emotion Bonus Tracks For Its 5th Anniversary

Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2015 masterpiece E•MO•TION is an undeniable modern pop classic. Today, the album turns five years old, and to celebrate the anniversary, Jepsen is releasing a deluxe expanded edition featuring two bonus tracks, “Never Get To Hold You” and “Love Again.” Those songs leaked way back in 2015 when the album first came out, but it’s still cool that they’re officially out now!
Jepsen released a whole collection of outtakes, E•MO•TION Side B, in 2016, and she recently did the same for her 2019 album Dedicated. She reportedly made a quarantine album, too, and just this week, she released the great new single “Me And The Boys In The Band.” Stream “Never Get To Hold You” and “Love Again” below.