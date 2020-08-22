Former RHCP Guitarist Jack Sherman Dead At 64

Jack Sherman, the former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist who played on their self-titled 1984 debut and co-wrote much of their second album, has died. His former bandmates confirmed the news in a statement, writing, “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.” No cause of death has been revealed. He was 64.

Sherman joined the Chili Peppers in December 1983 after the departure of founding guitarist Hillel Slovak, who left to focus on his other project What Is This. Although Sherman co-wrote songs for their next album, Freaky Styley, he was fired before recording began when Slovak decided to rejoin the band in 1985. He later made small contributions on records like The Abbey Road EP and Mother’s Milk.

Like Dave Navarro, who played guitar on RHCP’s 1995 album One Hot Minute, Sherman was not included when Red Hot Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012. Only original members of the band, current members, and members who played on multiple albums were eligible. “It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on and be excluded,” Sherman told Billboard at the time. “I’m being dishonored, and it sucks.”

In addition to his work with the Chili Peppers, Sherman played as a session musician on Bob Dylan’s 1986 album Knocked Out Loaded, George Clinton’s R&B Skeletons In The Closet, Tonio K’s Olé, and more.