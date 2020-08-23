Watch Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Performance For Louis Vuitton

At the beginning of August, Louis Vuitton held one of the fashion industry’s first large-scale public events since the start of the pandemic in Shanghai. The Menswear Spring-Summer 2021 Show took place on the banks of the Huangpu River, and a newly-recorded performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill was projected onto a shipping container above the runway.

The event was livestreamed at the time, but Louis Vuitton just recently uploaded Lauryn Hill’s performance on its own. She and her band did six songs, including last year’s single “Guarding The Gates,” in a short film that was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and recorded at the end of July at a studio in New Jersey. In a brief statement, Virgil Abloh — Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director — said: “Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse.”

Just last week, Mariah Carey released a single from her upcoming rarities collection, “Save The Day,” which features a prominent sample of Lauryn Hill’s voice from her time in the Fugees. Also recently, Hill made headlines after responding publicly to her daughter after she said that she was spanked as a kid.

Watch the Louis Vitton performance below.