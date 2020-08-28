The Weeknd & Calvin Harris – “Over Now”

The Weeknd and Calvin Harris have released a new single together, “Over Now.”

The Weeknd has had a blockbuster 2020 already with the release of his latest album, After Hours, which debuted on top of the Billboard 200. One of its singles, “Blinding Lights,” which came out back in November, has proved to be inescapable, topping the Hot 100 for a handful of weeks back in March and remaining in the upper reaches of the charts even now.

Calvin Harris spent the first half of this year releasing a series of EPs under his alias Love Regenerator. He hasn’t put out an album since 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which has certainly aged well.

Listen to “Over Now” below.