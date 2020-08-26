Fox News Airs Tribute To Power Trip’s Riley Gale

Gret Gutfeld, one of the co-hosts of The Five and Fox News’ resident music head, is a big fan of Dallas crossover thrash band Power Trip. A few years ago, he played some of their music on the show, and they weren’t very happy about it. Riley Gale, the band’s lead singer, died this week at 34. And today on The Five, Gutfeld wore a Power Trip shirt and delivered an on-air tribute, saying that they became friends despite their political differences:

I became friends with Riley in the most unlikely realm, Twitter. I played two of his songs right here on The Five from his amazing record Nightmare Logic. If you like metal, you’ll dig that, and you should get it and make that album go #1. The band’s reaction after I played their songs: “CEASE & DESIST.” But Riley wanted to talk about it, so I called him up. The phone call lasted two and a half hours. We laughed about how some people think it’s wrong for people who disagree to be friends. From that moment on, that’s what we became: friends. Good friends. He gave me this damn shirt. We met in Texas at a bar with his great dad and both came with me to my book signing where Riley helped me unpack my books and hand them out. It was priceless. It was a blast. During this pandemic we talked often and a lot, about everything under the sun. It was clear this period was hitting him pretty hard, so we helped each other out. I wish I had done more, frankly. I’m going to miss him. Riley Gale: rest and rock in peace.

Before The Five aired, Gale’s family shared a message from Power Trip’s official Twitter requesting “Power Trip fans worldwide to tune in and show support for our friend.” Watch below.