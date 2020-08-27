Roots-rock eminemce Lucinda Williams came out with her new album Good Souls Better Angels back in the early days of the pandemic. It’s one more good record in a long career full of them. But Williams’ records have always been secondary to her live show, and the current situation has robbed us of any chances to play on stages near us. But lately, Lucinda Williams has been on a bit of a live-from-quarantine tear.

Last night, for instance, Williams was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. She played the bluesy snarler “You Can’t Rule Me,” a Good Souls Better Angels single that’s all about refusing to be dominated. Williams performed it live in studio, with the members of her backing band all there with her. (They were social distancing while in the same room.) It’s a nicely gravelly performance, and you can watch it below.

But the best recent Lucinda Williams performance wasn’t on last night’s Colbert. This past weekend, Williams took part in an all-star tribute to Joe Strummer on what would’ve been the Clash frontman’s 68th birthday. Plenty of other luminaries also joined in — Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Tweedy, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn and Tad Kubler. But the highlight may have been Lucinda Williams’ authoritatively grimy version of the Clash’s 1982 anthem “Straight To Hell.” Watch it below.

Good Souls Better Angels is out now on Highway 20/Thirty Tigers.