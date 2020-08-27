Cordae & Roddy Ricch – “Gifted”

With last year’s debut album The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae established himself as a favorite among fans of thoughtful lyric-driven hip-hop. Earlier this summer, he was one of several rappers arrested in Louisville during peaceful protests over Breonna Taylor’s killing. On both a musical and social level, he’s emerging as a significant young force in the genre.

Now Cordae, who recently dropped the YBN from his name, has released a new song with this year’s biggest mainstream rap success story, Roddy Ricch, who boasts the two longest-running #1 hits of 2020 in “The Box” and the DaBaby collab “Rockstar.” Cordae and Roddy’s new track, “Gifted,” was produced by Ray Keys, Bongo, and Cordae himself, and it features vocals from Kanye West collaborator Ant Clemons. Listen below.

