A$AP Ferg – “No Ceilings” (Feat. Lil Wayne & Jay Gwuapo)

Ever since Floor Seats came out last year, A$AP Ferg has been popping up now and again. Back in January, he released a track called “Value.” Then he was apparently in the studio with Marilyn Manson. Just last month he returned with “Move Ya Hips,” which found him teaming up with Nicki Minaj. Today, he’s back with another high profile collaboration.

Ferg’s now unveiled “No Ceilings,” his new song featuring Jay Gwuapo and Lil Wayne. There are layers to Wayne’s presence: The song’s title is apparently a reference to Wayne’s 2009 mixtape of the same name. “Like Wayne I got no ceilings!” Ferg raps at one point, shortly before Wayne’s entrance. The song also comes with a video directed by Eif Rivera, and the promise that Floor Seats II is on the horizon.

Check it out below.