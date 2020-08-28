The Rolling Stones – “Scarlet (The Killers & Jacques Lu Cont Remix)”

The Rolling Stones are reissuing their 1973 album Goats Head Soup in a couple weeks. It comes with a handful of previously unreleased Stones songs from the era. The one that the band has been pushing hardest is “Scarlet,” a track that features guitar playing from Jimmy Page. It’s already had a music video starring buzzy Normal People actor Paul Mescal and a remix from the War On Drugs, which Mick Jagger and Adam Granduciel discussed in a recent interview.

Now, “Scarlet” is getting a remix from the Killers and dance producer Jacques Lu Cont, which will appear on the digital deluxe edition of the album. The Killers are fresh off the release of their latest album, Imploding The Mirage, and have promised another new album by this time next year.

Hear the new remix of “Scarlet” below.

The Goats Head Soup reissue is out 9/4. Pre-order it here.