The Flaming Lips – “Mother Please Don’t Be Sad”

The Flaming Lips are releasing a new album, American Head, in a couple of weeks. They’ve shared a ton of tracks from it already: “My Religion Is You,” “Dinosaurs On The Mountain,” “You N’ Me Sellin’ Weed,” “Will You Return/When You Come Down,” and the Kacey Musgraves-featuring “Flowers Of Neptune 6.”

Today they’re sharing another one called “Mother Please Don’t Be Sad.” It’s a mournful piano ballad that has bursts of psychedelic energy, and it tells the story of Wayne Coyne’s near-death experience. “Mother please don’t be sad/ I didn’t mean to die tonight,” Coyne sings in the first verse. “But those robbers were so fast/ Their guns and their anger comes and I lost the fight.”

Listen below.

American Head is out 9/11 on Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.