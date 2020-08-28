Black Thought – “Good Morning” (Feat. Pusha T, Killer Mike, & Swizz Beatz)

You already know that you want to hear three of the best, hardest rap veterans in the world on a song together. Black Thought, Pusha T, and Killer Mike are a combined 136 years old, and all three of them have been ripping rap tracks to pieces for decades. On the new song “Good Morning,” all three of them get together and absolutely go nuts, with the help of ace hypeman Swizz Beatz (who pushes the track’s total combined age to 177).

Black Thought, the rapper and co-founder of the Roots, is getting ready to release his new album Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane And Abel. It’s the latest in his Streams Of Thought series of solo records, in which he teams up with individual producers for one project at a time. Thought recorded the new album with Sean C, of the production duo Sean C & LV and the turntablist crew the X-Ecutioners. Thought debuted some of the EP tracks on a live-from-home Tiny Desk Concert back in April, and we posted the lead single “Thought Vs. Everyone” last month. But “Good Morning” is the song that everyone couldn’t wait to hear.

On “Good Morning,” Sean C co-produces with newcomer Sal Dali and with his old partner LV, while Swizz Beatz crows all over the intro. Black Thought shares the track with his righteous peers Pusha T (formerly of the Clipse) and Killer Mike (formerly of the Dungeon Family, currently of Run The Jewels). All three go in.

Black Thought: “Already infamous, limitless, Getty Images/ Vile temperament — you start shit, we ending it.” Pusha T: “I only do features to keep hitting my mark/ And show you motherfuckers you ain’t good as you thought.” Killer Mike: “Just as soon as the sun rise, the night dies/ You was building pyramids and African empires/ Where pale-skin savages was straight, had light eyes/ Was still eating raw meat and barely could light fires.” This shit is hard. Listen below.

Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane And Abel is out 9/18.