Viv Albertine, guitarist of the pioneering dub-punk band the Slits from 1977 to 1982, is having her memoirs turned into a new TV series. Variety reports that her 2014 book Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys and its 2018 follow-up To Throw Away Unopened, both of which detail her upbringing in the ’70s and her time with the iconic all-female punk group, are being adapted by producers Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley’s Number 9 Films and Rachael Horovitz’s West Fourth Films.

“I’m so happy that Rachael, Elizabeth and Stephen are bringing my books to the screen,” Albertine said in a statement. “Right from the start they were sensitive to the extremely personal nature of the work and I knew the books were in the hands of producers with integrity. Their vision is perfectly in tune with the work, they understand the subject and the times, I can’t wait for the project to get started and to see all the characters in my story come to life.”

“Nothing that has happened before or since can match the explosion that was 70s London Punk, and Viv Albertine helped pack the dynamite, place the detonator and light the fuse,” the producers added. “The Slits forged the soundtrack to a gender-bending, iconic cultural revolution and guitarist Viv Albertine was right in the thick of it. She helped create an uninhibited new attitude, a unique musical language and a DIY aesthetic that invaded and ingrained itself into the mainstream.”