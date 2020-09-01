Mnst. – “Nijiiro Waaludo” (Feat. Sarah Bonito)

Mnst. is a collaboration between Manabu Nagayama and the Japanese musician Soichi Terada, who is probably best known for composing the music for the Ape Escape video game series. They’ve teamed up with Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Perry (aka Sarah Bonito) for a new track called “Nijiiro Waaludo.” It’s bright and frothy and a little wistful, and it makes good use of Perry’s distinctive vocals, which fill up the track from end to end.

“This is a new song of a fictional story in which a girl who had a congenital immunodeficiency was possessed by something and awakened with strong immunity,” explains a tweet. Check it out below.

“Nijiiro Waaludo,” alongside a handful of different mixes, is out now.