Ryman Reopening For Limited Audience Shows This Week

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium announced its Live At The Ryman streaming concert series last month. And now, they’ve decided to allow a limited in-person audience of real live human beings into the shows, WKRN reports.

The Ryman said that it will allow 125 ticketed guests — approximately 5% of the venue’s total capacity — into Scotty McCreery’s performance this Friday. In-venue tickets, beginning at $89, went on sale this morning; livestream tickets are $10.

The venue will take precautions to make sure the shows are safe. Seating will be distanced, masks will be required for all attendees and production staff, cleaning practices will be enhanced, and all staff members will have their temperatures checked.

The Live At The Ryman series runs every Friday night at 8PM CT. Following McCreery, the series will feature livestreamed concerts from Brett Young (9/11) and Old Crow Medicine Show (9/18).