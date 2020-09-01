Kanye West Blames God For His Stage-Crashing Taylor Swift’s VMAs Speech

One common excuse among religious people seeking an easy explanation for their poor behavior is “The devil made me do it.” Kanye West has a different explanation for his infamous Taylor Swift stage-crashing incident at the 2009 VMAs: God made me do it!

Kanye, who has been forging ahead with a spoiler presidential campaign while possibly undergoing a manic episode, sat for an interview on the latest episode of Nick Cannon’s YouTube talk show Cannon’s Class. (This is the same show on which Cannon recently proliferated anti-semitic conspiracy theories, costing him his job with longtime employer ViacomCBS.) During the 44-minute episode, Kanye discussed his choice to wear a vest during his strange campaign rally in South Carolina, crying over the thought of his daughter being aborted at that same event, his increased interest in Christianity following his 2016 hospitalization, spending $50 million on his Sunday Services last year, his longtime quest to be recognized as a billionaire, his interest in designing cities, and more.

There was also this sequence about charing the VMAs stage to protest Swift winning Best Female Video over Beyoncé:

If God didn’t want me to run on stage and say, “Beyoncé had the best video,” he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back. He wouldn’t have made it the first award. And [He] wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea ’cause I had never heard of this person before that night. And “Single Ladies” is like one of the greatest videos of all time… And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show ’cause it was a set-up!

That is certainly one way to think about it. The full interview can be found below.