John Jeffrey – “Leaving Franklin”

John Jeffrey, the drummer for space-rockers Moon Duo — whose most recent album Stars Are The Light was named an Album Of The Week last year — has announced his debut solo album, Passage, made up of four expansive and improvisational instrumentals that he recorded with engineer Colin Stewart at the British Columbia-based studio The Hive.

“I didn’t want to have a structure in place, in order to be guided in a specific direction,” Jeffrey said in a statement. “Everything was developed around simple rhythmic patterns.” Today, he’s sharing “Leaving Franklin” from the album. Check it out below.

<a href="http://jjeffrey.bandcamp.com/album/passage-2" target="_blank">Passage by John Jeffrey</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lonely Years”

02 “Leaving Franklin”

03 “Play It As It Lays”

04 “Pacific Calm”

Passage is out 10/30 via Jean Sandwich Records.